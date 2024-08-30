Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Criticism of alleged government interference in central bank

August 29, 2024_ The Taiwan government is under fire for allegedly attempting to influence the independence of the central bank, after Prime Minister...

30 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ The Taiwan government is under fire for allegedly attempting to influence the independence of the central bank, after Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang announced meetings with the institution to discuss lending policies. The opposition, represented by Kuomintang lawmaker Lee Yan-hsiu, denounced that such actions threaten the central bank's autonomy, comparing it to similar situations in other government agencies. Lee also highlighted the record increase in loans for the purchase of real estate, highlighting the difficulties for young buyers due to the banks' restrictive policies. The news is reported by ettoday.net. The central bank of Taiwan, similar to the Federal Reserve in the United States, has historically maintained its independence to ensure economic stability in the country.

