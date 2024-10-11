Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
October 11, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's speech during the National Day celebrations has drawn mixed reactions, with Kuomintang lawmaker Li...

Taiwan: Criticism of Lai Ching-te's approach in National Day speech
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's speech during the National Day celebrations has drawn mixed reactions, with Kuomintang lawmaker Li Yanxiu calling it the calmest and most pragmatic since he took office. However, Li warned that Taiwan's international involvement and its national interests could become tools to appease China. The lawmaker also noted that unlike his inaugural speech, Lai's speech showed greater attention to geopolitical dynamics, especially in the run-up to the US presidential election. Li concluded by expressing concern about future relations between Taiwan and China, suggesting that they could be characterized by increasing conflict. The news was reported by 中國時報, a major news source in Taiwan. The National Day celebrations commemorate the founding of the Republic of China, which is headquartered in Taiwan.

