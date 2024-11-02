Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Taiwan: Dallara Stradale arrives in Taiwan, a masterpiece of Italian engineering
November 1, 2024_ Taiwanese company 嘉鎷興業 has officially introduced the Dallara Stradale in Taiwan, the first road car produced by the historic Italian company Dallara, known for its excellence in the racing industry. This exclusive, limited-edition model has recently obtained road certification in Taiwan and will be available for immediate orders. Designed by the brilliant engineer Giampaolo Dallara, the Dallara Stradale represents the culmination of five decades of innovation in the world of racing, offering a unique and authentic driving experience. The news was reported by sanjinoir.com. This launch underscores the importance of the Taiwanese market for the Italian brand, which continues to expand its global presence.

