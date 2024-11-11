Taiwan: Dallara Stradale, the Italian supercar arrives in Taiwan

November 10, 2024_ Taiwanese company 嘉鎷興業 has announced that it is the new distributor of the Dallara Stradale, the first road-going supercar from historic Italian company Dallara. This limited-edition model with a cutting-edge design has recently obtained road-going certification in Taiwan. The Dallara Stradale, with a 400-horsepower turbo engine and a weight of just 800 kg, represents the excellence of Italian automotive technology, combining high performance and quality craftsmanship. The news was reported by ettoday.net. Dallara, founded by Giampaolo Dallara, is known for its contribution to motorsports, having collaborated with prestigious brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.