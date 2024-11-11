Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Dallara Stradale, the Italian supercar arrives in Taiwan

November 10, 2024_ Taiwanese company 嘉鎷興業 has announced that it is the new distributor of the Dallara Stradale, the first road-going supercar from...

Taiwan: Dallara Stradale, the Italian supercar arrives in Taiwan
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ Taiwanese company 嘉鎷興業 has announced that it is the new distributor of the Dallara Stradale, the first road-going supercar from historic Italian company Dallara. This limited-edition model with a cutting-edge design has recently obtained road-going certification in Taiwan. The Dallara Stradale, with a 400-horsepower turbo engine and a weight of just 800 kg, represents the excellence of Italian automotive technology, combining high performance and quality craftsmanship. The news was reported by ettoday.net. Dallara, founded by Giampaolo Dallara, is known for its contribution to motorsports, having collaborated with prestigious brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
first road going supercar the Dallara Stradale supercar arrives supercar
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza