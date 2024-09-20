Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Defense Investments and Technological Innovation to Counter Threats

September 20, 2024_ Taiwan is stepping up its efforts to improve its national defense capabilities through investment in research and development of...

Taiwan: Defense Investments and Technological Innovation to Counter Threats
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Taiwan is stepping up its efforts to improve its national defense capabilities through investment in research and development of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence. Defense Minister Wellington Koo announced the creation of the Defense Innovation Team, which will focus on the development of drones and anti-drone systems, under the supervision of the US Defense Innovation Unit. This five-year plan aims to join forces between military and private companies to enhance Taiwan's asymmetric warfare capabilities. Koo stressed the importance of investing in the defense industry, while this year's defense budget is the largest in Taiwan's history, as reported by Taipei Times. Collaboration with the private sector has already started with 15 companies, highlighting Taiwan's commitment to strengthening its national security.

