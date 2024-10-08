Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Defense Ministry Announces Purchase of Next-Generation Fighter Jets from US

08 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 7, 2024_ Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo said the country will purchase next-generation fighter jets from the United States, as key technologies needed for domestic production are not yet mature. Koo also briefed lawmakers on delays in the delivery of weapons sales packages, including anti-tank missiles and F-16V jets. He also revealed that Taiwan has been hit by a case of price gouging by RTX, a defense contractor, and called for a thorough investigation. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, highlighting the challenges Taiwan faces in its defense and military procurement strategy.

