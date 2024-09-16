Taiwan: Defense Ministry Sends Officials to US for Weapons Delivery

September 16, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced that it is sending officials to the United States to ensure the delivery of purchased weapons. During the visit, the officials will discuss the delivery schedule and other details with their American counterparts. This move underscores the importance of defense cooperation between Taiwan and the United States, the Taipei Times reported. Taiwan, a democratic island with its own administration, is often at the center of geopolitical tensions with China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory.