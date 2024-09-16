Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Defense Ministry Sends Officials to US for Weapons Delivery

September 16, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced that it is sending officials to the United States to ensure the delivery of purchased...

Taiwan: Defense Ministry Sends Officials to US for Weapons Delivery
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced that it is sending officials to the United States to ensure the delivery of purchased weapons. During the visit, the officials will discuss the delivery schedule and other details with their American counterparts. This move underscores the importance of defense cooperation between Taiwan and the United States, the Taipei Times reported. Taiwan, a democratic island with its own administration, is often at the center of geopolitical tensions with China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
announced that it delivery schedule Stati Uniti d'America Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza