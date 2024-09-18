Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Delegations from Canada and Germany discuss bilateral cooperation

September 18, 2024_ Delegations from Canada and Germany met with local officials in Taiwan to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in various...

Taiwan: Delegations from Canada and Germany discuss bilateral cooperation
18 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Delegations from Canada and Germany met with local officials in Taiwan to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields, including trade, technology, and education. The Canadian delegation, led by Senator Yuen Pau Woo, met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs to explore investment opportunities. The German delegation, led by Bundestag member Klaus-Peter Willsch, discussed cooperation in research and development with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology. Both delegations expressed interest in strengthening ties with Taiwan and exploring new areas of collaboration, Taipei Times reported. The Canadian and German representatives will also visit key cultural and academic sites in Taiwan, including Taipei 101 and Hsinchu Science Park, before meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen for further discussions. Taiwan, a democratic island with a vibrant economy, seeks to expand its international partnerships to enhance its global presence.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Taiwan including Taipei 101 academic sites in Taiwan Germania
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza