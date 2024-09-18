Taiwan: Delegations from Canada and Germany discuss bilateral cooperation

September 18, 2024_ Delegations from Canada and Germany met with local officials in Taiwan to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields, including trade, technology, and education. The Canadian delegation, led by Senator Yuen Pau Woo, met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs to explore investment opportunities. The German delegation, led by Bundestag member Klaus-Peter Willsch, discussed cooperation in research and development with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology. Both delegations expressed interest in strengthening ties with Taiwan and exploring new areas of collaboration, Taipei Times reported. The Canadian and German representatives will also visit key cultural and academic sites in Taiwan, including Taipei 101 and Hsinchu Science Park, before meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen for further discussions. Taiwan, a democratic island with a vibrant economy, seeks to expand its international partnerships to enhance its global presence.