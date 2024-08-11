Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
Taiwan: Developing scramjet technology for hypersonic missiles

August 10, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense has announced a three-year program to develop scramjet engine technology, which is linked to...

11 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 10, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense has announced a three-year program to develop scramjet engine technology, which is linked to hypersonic missile systems. The program, overseen by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, will focus on creating heat-resistant ceramic composite materials and improving ignition and flame retention in scramjet engines. The initiative is seen as a strategic step to enhance the island's deterrent capabilities against China. The source of this news is the Taipei Times. In addition, the government has scheduled live-fire air drills and naval maneuvers in Taiwan's eastern waters, highlighting the intensification of military activities in the region.

