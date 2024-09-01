Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Director Zhou Dongyan Presents His XR at the Venice Film Festival

August 31, 2024_ Taiwanese director Zhou Dongyan presented his XR work "Free UR Head" at the 81st Venice Film Festival, in the immersive content...

Taiwan: Director Zhou Dongyan Presents His XR at the Venice Film Festival
August 31, 2024_ Taiwanese director Zhou Dongyan presented his XR work "Free UR Head" at the 81st Venice Film Festival, in the immersive content section. The work, which combines VR, music and dance, received an enthusiastic reception during its world premiere, with the festival's curators expressing congratulations to the team. Zhou, who has been active in the VR field since 2017, developed this innovative project to engage audiences in a unique interactive experience. The news was reported by ocacnews.net. The Venice Film Festival, known for its importance in the international film scene, is an important platform for promoting Taiwanese culture and artistic innovations.

