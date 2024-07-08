Taiwan: Discussion on the law for extending the life of nuclear power plants

July 7, 2024_ The Education and Culture Committee of the Parliament of Taiwan will discuss the proposed amendment to the Law on Control of Nuclear Reactor Facilities on July 9. The proposal aims to extend the operational life of nuclear power plants from 40 to 60 years and remove the requirement to apply for license renewal between 5 and 15 years before expiry. The Ministry of Economy said it would respect the outcome of the legislative review, while Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said that reactor 1 of the Maanshan nuclear power plant would still be stopped for safety checks on July 27.工商時報 reports it. The discussion could influence Taiwan's energy policy, which is currently geared towards a nuclear-free future.