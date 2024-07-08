Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Discussion on the law for extending the life of nuclear power plants

July 7, 2024_ The Education and Culture Committee of the Parliament of Taiwan will discuss the proposed amendment to the Law on Control of Nuclear...

Taiwan: Discussion on the law for extending the life of nuclear power plants
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 7, 2024_ The Education and Culture Committee of the Parliament of Taiwan will discuss the proposed amendment to the Law on Control of Nuclear Reactor Facilities on July 9. The proposal aims to extend the operational life of nuclear power plants from 40 to 60 years and remove the requirement to apply for license renewal between 5 and 15 years before expiry. The Ministry of Economy said it would respect the outcome of the legislative review, while Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said that reactor 1 of the Maanshan nuclear power plant would still be stopped for safety checks on July 27.工商時報 reports it. The discussion could influence Taiwan's energy policy, which is currently geared towards a nuclear-free future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it it would respect it .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza