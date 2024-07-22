Taiwan: DPP renews leadership and sets new goals

July 21, 2024_ The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan held its general assembly today, renewing the members of the central executive committee, central review committee and central standing committee. Party chairman and current president of Taiwan Lai Ching-te outlined three main goals: strengthening Taiwan's national identity, deepening the constitutional democratic system, and ensuring freedom and human rights. Lai stressed the importance of party unity and thanked members of parliament for their efforts during the recent legislative period.自由時報 reports it. Lai also reiterated that Taiwan must continue to work towards a mature constitutional democracy, despite the progress already made.