Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Taiwan: DPP warns against becoming the next Hong Kong

July 1, 2024_ Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said the country must not become the next Hong Kong, while commemorating the 27th...

Taiwan: DPP warns against becoming the next Hong Kong
02 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 1, 2024_ Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said the country must not become the next Hong Kong, while commemorating the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. The DPP stressed the importance of safeguarding Taiwan's freedom and democracy, warning against Beijing's promises. DPP lawmaker Hung Sun-han said Hong Kong has gone from 'one country, two systems' to 'one country, one system' under Beijing's control. Hung also warned that China is using the legal system as a weapon to control Hong Kong's politics and economy, repressing freedom and human rights. The Taipei Times reports it. The DPP urged Taiwanese people not to trust the promises of the Chinese dictatorial regime and follow their own path of freedom and democracy.

