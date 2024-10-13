Taiwan: Economic Development Council meets to address low wages

October 13, 2024_ The Taiwan Economic Development Council will meet on October 17 to discuss measures to improve the wage conditions of young people, small and medium-sized enterprises, and service sector workers. Among the main topics will be the implementation of wage transparency policies and the creation of a working group dedicated to these low-income groups. The aim is to address the problem of low wages through incentives such as wage increases and tax breaks. The news is reported by 自由時報. This meeting represents a significant step for the Taiwanese government in trying to improve the economic conditions of the most vulnerable segments of the population.