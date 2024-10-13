Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Economic Development Council meets to address low wages

October 13, 2024_ The Taiwan Economic Development Council will meet on October 17 to discuss measures to improve the wage conditions of young people,...

Taiwan: Economic Development Council meets to address low wages
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ The Taiwan Economic Development Council will meet on October 17 to discuss measures to improve the wage conditions of young people, small and medium-sized enterprises, and service sector workers. Among the main topics will be the implementation of wage transparency policies and the creation of a working group dedicated to these low-income groups. The aim is to address the problem of low wages through incentives such as wage increases and tax breaks. The news is reported by 自由時報. This meeting represents a significant step for the Taiwanese government in trying to improve the economic conditions of the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news is reported by service sector workers address meet
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza