Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
Taiwan: Eight Sentenced for Spying for China

23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
August 23, 2024_ A Taiwan court has convicted eight people of espionage, sentencing them to prison terms ranging from three to ten years. The defendants, including former military officers and government officials, were found guilty of passing sensitive military information to China. During the trial, it emerged that the defendants had been recruited by Chinese intelligence agencies to collect data on Taiwan's military capabilities and defense strategies, receiving payments in return. This case has raised concerns about the extent of Chinese espionage activities in Taiwan and the potential threat to national security. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Taiwanese authorities continue to closely monitor espionage activities to protect the country's sovereignty and security.

