Taiwan: Eight Soldiers Arrested for Spying for China

October 24, 2024_ Eight active and retired military personnel have been arrested in Taiwan on charges of collaborating with a Chinese spy organization, inducing soldiers to reveal military secrets in exchange for money. Investigations revealed that a woman, a member of a religious association, recruited the military personnel to shoot a 'surrender' video with the Chinese flag, while others stole classified documents. The military personnel involved, of various ranks, reportedly received varying compensation depending on the seriousness of the information provided. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the seriousness of the breach of trust by these individuals towards the state. Taiwanese authorities have stressed the importance of national security and the need for severe penalties for such acts of treason.