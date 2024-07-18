Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Energy investment plan announced for the next five years

July 18, 2024_ Taiwan's Cabinet held an Energy Development Committee meeting on July 18, during which an ambitious investment plan was presented. The...

18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ Taiwan's Cabinet held an Energy Development Committee meeting on July 18, during which an ambitious investment plan was presented. The plan aims to ensure the stability of energy supply and reduce carbon emissions. Industry representatives discussed how to increase investment while maintaining energy stability and reducing emissions. The plan will be implemented over the next five years and will have a significant impact on Taiwan's energy structure.中國時報 reports it. This plan reflects Taiwan's commitment to a sustainable and stable energy future.

