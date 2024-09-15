Taiwan: Evergreen, Jianhan Shares Beat Market Expectations

September 15, 2024_ Shares of Evergreen and Jianhan companies have recently surpassed their monthly averages, showing signs of positive growth. KD indicators suggest an uptrend, prompting investors to increase their investments. This trend could position these companies as leaders in the Taiwanese stock market. Growth prospects are supported by increasing demand and effective business strategies. The news is reported by 工商時報. Evergreen is a leading global shipping company, while Jianhan is a significant player in the logistics and transportation industry in Taiwan.