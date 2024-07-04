Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:51
Taiwan: Expanding Foreign Caregiver Exemption Program

July 3, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Labor plans to expand an exemption program for hiring foreign home caregivers by September, benefiting...

Taiwan: Expanding Foreign Caregiver Exemption Program
04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Labor plans to expand an exemption program for hiring foreign home caregivers by September, benefiting approximately 55,000 people. Currently, 910,000 people in Taiwan are 80 years old or older, and 381,000 of them require assistance. The waiver program aims to make it easier to hire caregivers without the need for a Barthel Index assessment, which measures the ability to perform daily activities. The proposed expansion includes people with long-term health problems, irreversible physical conditions and those living in rural areas. Taipei Times reports that the Ministry of Labor has already approved around 62,000 applications for foreign caregivers, including 32,000 through the exemption program. The proposal is currently being discussed by the Legislative Yuan's Social Welfare and Environmental Health Committee.

