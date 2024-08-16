Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
Taiwan: Extension and expansion of the rental subsidy program

August 15, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior announced the extension of its rental subsidy program, originally scheduled for four years, to...

Taiwan: Extension and expansion of the rental subsidy program
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior announced the extension of its rental subsidy program, originally scheduled for four years, to 2026. Starting in 2024, the number of beneficiaries will be expanded from 500,000 to 750,000, with a simplified application process. The program, which has been active since July 2022, has already assisted over 600,000 families, with a significant participation of young singles and families with children. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting Taiwanese families and improving housing policies. The Ministry of the Interior will continue to implement measures to ensure a comprehensive and diversified housing support system.

