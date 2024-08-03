Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Famous Taiwanese actresses star in the new Ferragamo campaign

03 August 2024_ Taiwanese actresses Lin Yi Chen and Yang Jin Hua are the protagonists of the new campaign of the Italian brand Ferragamo, entitled...

03 agosto 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ Taiwanese actresses Lin Yi Chen and Yang Jin Hua are the protagonists of the new campaign of the Italian brand Ferragamo, entitled "菲常WOMEN". The two stars, known for their charm and talent, elegantly interpret the garments of the new collection, which celebrates femininity and simplicity. Ferragamo, a prestigious brand with over one hundred years of history, has recently renewed its creative approach under the direction of Maximilian Davis, aiming to enhance the style and authenticity of modern women. The news was reported by ettoday.net. The campaign not only highlights the connection between Taiwan and Italy, but also celebrates the excellence of Italian design in the world of fashion.

