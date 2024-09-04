Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: FENDI Brings Italian Tradition to Taipei with 'Hand in Hand' Project

September 3, 2024_ FENDI will present a selection of Baguettes in Taipei from September 4 to 7, 2024, as part of the 'Hand in Hand' project, which...

Taiwan: FENDI Brings Italian Tradition to Taipei with 'Hand in Hand' Project
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 3, 2024_ FENDI will present a selection of Baguettes in Taipei from September 4 to 7, 2024, as part of the 'Hand in Hand' project, which combines Italian craftsmanship with the mastery of fashion. The event will take place at the FENDI store in the Diamond Towers in Taipei, where visitors will also be able to enjoy a customization service to create their own unique Baguette. This project, launched in 2020, celebrates Italian artisanal traditions, involving master craftsmen from different regions of Italy, such as Basilicata and Calabria, to reinterpret the famous model. The news was reported by mmh-vintage.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the global fashion scene. The event represents an opportunity for Taiwanese to appreciate the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and its evolution over time.

Tag
Taipei piano FENDI store event
