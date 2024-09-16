Taiwan: Fendi opens its new store in Taipei with a touch of Italian elegance

September 15, 2024_ Fendi celebrated the opening of its new store at the Diamond Towers in Taipei, attracting many famous faces from the fashion world. The event was attended by celebrities such as Korean star Rain and Taiwanese actress Cai Shiyun, who presented the new Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection. The store, located in one of the trendiest areas of Taipei, combines modern design elements with references to Roman architecture, highlighting the importance of Rome for the brand. The news was reported by cool-style.com.tw. Fendi also launched an exclusive crocodile leather bag and a collaboration with a local cafe, offering a special drink to celebrate the opening.