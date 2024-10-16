Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Ferrari presents new 12Cylinder model in Taipei

October 15, 2024_ Ferrari, the prestigious Italian automotive brand, announces the official unveiling of its new 12Cilindri model in Taipei on...

16 ottobre 2024
October 15, 2024_ Ferrari, the prestigious Italian automotive brand, announces the official unveiling of its new 12Cilindri model in Taipei on October 29, 2024. Featuring a powerful 830 hp V12 engine, this vehicle represents the evolution of the 812 series and draws inspiration from the legendary GT models of the 1950s and 1960s. Designed by the Ferrari Styling Center under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the Ferrari 12Cilindri stands out for its innovative design and exceptional performance, promising to captivate sports car enthusiasts in Taiwan. The news was reported by ftvnews.com.tw. The launch event will be followed by further details and coverage by local media, highlighting the growing interest in Italian automotive brands in the Taiwanese market.

