Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Ferrari presents new GT '12Cilindri' in Taichung

October 29, 2024_ Ferrari has unveiled its latest GT, called '12Cilindri', at its new flagship store in Taichung, Taiwan. The model, named after the...

Taiwan: Ferrari presents new GT '12Cilindri' in Taichung
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Ferrari has unveiled its latest GT, called '12Cilindri', at its new flagship store in Taichung, Taiwan. The model, named after the Italian for '12 cylinders', represents the pinnacle of Italian design and performance, with a 6.5-liter V12 engine capable of reaching 340 km/h. Combining elegance and advanced technology, the car features an innovative user interface and an infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The news was reported by news.ltn.com.tw. The flagship store in Taichung also features an area dedicated to the history of Formula 1, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the world of Ferrari racing.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
flagship store in Taichung unveiled its latest GT flagship store called '12Cilindri'
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza