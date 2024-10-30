Taiwan: Ferrari presents new GT '12Cilindri' in Taichung

October 29, 2024_ Ferrari has unveiled its latest GT, called '12Cilindri', at its new flagship store in Taichung, Taiwan. The model, named after the Italian for '12 cylinders', represents the pinnacle of Italian design and performance, with a 6.5-liter V12 engine capable of reaching 340 km/h. Combining elegance and advanced technology, the car features an innovative user interface and an infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The news was reported by news.ltn.com.tw. The flagship store in Taichung also features an area dedicated to the history of Formula 1, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the world of Ferrari racing.