Taiwan: Ferrari presents the new 12Cylinder model coming to the island

October 7, 2024_ Ferrari, the famous Italian car brand, has announced that its new 12Cilindri model will be officially unveiled in Taiwan on October 29, 2024. This model, equipped with a powerful 830 hp V12 engine, represents the evolution of the historic 812 series and is inspired by the legendary GT models of the 1950s and 1960s. The unveiling will take place thanks to Ferrari's official distributor in Taiwan, Montecarlo, which has invited the media to the event. The news was reported by ettoday.net, highlighting the growing interest in Italian supercars also in the Taiwanese market. The Ferrari 12Cilindri promises to bring a further breath of innovation and passion to the Taiwanese automotive scene.