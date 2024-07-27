Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Financial aid for typhoon Gaemi victims

26 July 2024_ President William Lai announced a financial aid plan for families affected by Typhoon Gaemi, with compensation of NT$20,000 for homes...

Taiwan: Financial aid for typhoon Gaemi victims
26 July 2024_ President William Lai announced a financial aid plan for families affected by Typhoon Gaemi, with compensation of NT$20,000 for homes in areas with flooding greater than 50 cm. Additionally, low- and middle-income families in areas with lower flooding will receive NT$10,000. Lai stressed the importance of quickly approving funds by the legislature, while the Ministry of Finance is considering fiscal relief measures for severely affected areas. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. The typhoon caused extensive damage, but the president praised the Kaohsiung government's efforts to improve the flood control system.

