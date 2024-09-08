Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: First Carbon Neutrality Training Institute Opens in Kaohsiung

Taiwan: First Carbon Neutrality Training Institute Opens in Kaohsiung
08 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 8, 2024_ Taiwan has taken a major step toward carbon neutrality by establishing the country's first carbon neutrality training institute in Kaohsiung, a key industrial hub. The institute offers courses to train professionals to address carbon challenges, responding to growing anxiety about climate change. Since its launch in 2023, the institute has already trained over 2,000 people, issued more than 800 certificates, and attracted the attention of students and companies, udn.com reported. This development is crucial for Taiwan, which has set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and the institute aims to be a benchmark in training green talent.

