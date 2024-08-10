Taiwan: First Group of Chinese Tourists Arrives in Matsu After Pandemic

August 9, 2024_ The first group of Chinese tourists arrived in Matsu on August 9, 2024, marking an important step in the post-pandemic tourism recovery. The group of 30 passengers traveled aboard the 'Anqi 6' ferry from Fuzhou to Matsu, with seven Chinese tourists expressing excitement about their visit. The Taiwanese government agency welcomed the arrival of the tourists and invited other groups to also visit Kinmen, another Taiwanese island close to China. The source of this news is 中國時報. This arrival is a positive sign for tourism between Taiwan and China, with the hope of an increase in tourism in the coming months.