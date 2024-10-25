Taiwan: First Locally Produced High-Altitude Balloon Unveiled

October 25, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs yesterday unveiled the first high-altitude balloon designed for use in communications and information. This innovative device represents a significant step for the country in the field of technology and telecommunications. The balloon was developed entirely in Taiwan, underscoring the government's commitment to promoting the local technology industry. The initiative aims to improve communication capabilities and support emergency operations, the Taipei Times reported. The Ministry of Digital Affairs is responsible for promoting and developing digital technologies in Taiwan.