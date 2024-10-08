Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: First Moschino boutique opens in Taipei with a touch of Italian design
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 7, 2024_ Moschino boutique officially opened its doors at Breeze Xinyi Taipei on October 5, 2024, marking the Italian brand’s entry into Taiwan. The store, designed by creative director Jeremy Scott, features a minimalist design that highlights the liveliness of Moschino products, creating an art gallery-like atmosphere. To mark the opening, an exclusive teddy bear backpack, unique in Taiwan, was launched, retailing for NT$62,500. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in Taiwan’s retail landscape. The opening of the boutique represents a further step in the spread of Italian culture and style in Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
