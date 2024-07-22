Taiwan: First rocket launch developed by local universities

22 July 2024_ The 'Asfaloth' rocket, developed jointly between the Department of Atmospheric Sciences of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University and the National Space Organization, was successfully launched yesterday in Pingtung, Taiwan. This event marks the first time a Taiwanese university team has independently developed and launched a rocket, representing a significant advancement in the country's space technology. The launch took place in Xuhai, located in Pingtung County, a region known for its launch facilities. The news was reported by 自由時報. This success could open up new opportunities for research and development in Taiwan's aerospace sector.