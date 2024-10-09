Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:24
Taiwan: First Same-Sex Marriage Registered Between Taiwan and China

October 08, 2024_ Kaohsiung has registered the first same-sex marriage between Taiwan and China, a significant step toward marriage equality. The...

09 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
October 08, 2024_ Kaohsiung has registered the first same-sex marriage between Taiwan and China, a significant step toward marriage equality. The couple, who married in the United States five years ago, completed the registration process on Monday. The milestone follows a recent change by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, which allows Taiwanese-Chinese couples to register their unions if they are married in a third country. To complete the registration, couples must provide a notarized marriage certificate and undergo an interview with Taiwan's National Immigration Agency. The news was reported by Taipei Times. This new rule aligns the process for same-sex couples with that of heterosexual couples, who must also marry in China or a third country before registering their marriage in Taiwan.

Tag
Taiwan Cina Kaohsiung between Taiwan
