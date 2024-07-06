Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Fisherman saves coral trapped in abandoned fishing net

6 July 2024_ A fisherman discovered a coral trapped in an abandoned fishing net along the coast of Taiwan and decided to free it. The fisherman...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
6 July 2024_ A fisherman discovered a coral trapped in an abandoned fishing net along the coast of Taiwan and decided to free it. The fisherman underlined that abandoned fishing nets represent a serious threat to the marine ecosystem, inviting everyone not to throw nets and waste into the sea. Environmental groups have also called for more rigorous management of marine waste to protect the ocean ecosystem. The episode highlights the importance of environmental awareness and individual responsibility in safeguarding the sea. This was reported by the news site 自由時報. The fisherman's action received widespread support, underlining the need for greater attention to the protection of the marine environment.

