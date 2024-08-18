Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Foreign Hackers Attack Military With Disinformation
18 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Foreign hackers are using fake posts and disinformation campaigns to target Taiwan's military, the Justice Ministry said. The cybercriminals, believed to be Chinese, have sought to access classified information and targeted military social media, spreading false reports about personnel and operations. Officials said the disinformation campaigns have complicated the Air Force Command's efforts to debunk the fake news. The ministry also noted that Chinese fishing boats using fake identities have been involved in illegal activities off the coast of Taiwan, the Taipei Times reported. Taiwan's military is responsible for defending the island, which has a history of tensions with mainland China.

