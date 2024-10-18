Taiwan: Foreign Ministry responds to South Africa's ultimatum on diplomatic headquarters

October 18, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering a request to relocate South Africa's representative office from Taipei in response to an ultimatum from Pretoria. South Africa has ordered Taiwan to move its office from Pretoria to Johannesburg by the end of October, calling the request "non-negotiable." If South Africa persists, the Taiwanese ministry plans to take retaliatory measures, including reviewing educational partnerships and visa applications for South Africans. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, highlighting increasing pressure from South Africa, which has closer ties with China, on its diplomatic stance toward Taiwan.