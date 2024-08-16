Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Former Government Spokesperson Accused of Corruption, Prostitution

August 16, 2024_ Former Taiwanese government spokesperson Chen Tsung-yen has been charged with corruption for accepting sexual services from hotel...

16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ Former Taiwanese government spokesperson Chen Tsung-yen has been charged with corruption for accepting sexual services from hotel operators. According to an investigation by the Tainan Prosecutor's Office, Chen allegedly used such services 12 times in a year. The Prosecutor's Office has called for a severe sentence, saying his behavior has damaged the image of the civil service. The matter has raised questions about the government's response and the need to review investigation procedures. The news was reported by 中國時報. Chen, who has held senior positions in Tainan City, is now under scrutiny for his professional past and future.

