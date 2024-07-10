Taiwan: Former president of the Cross-Strait Trading Foundation accused of corruption

July 9, 2024_ The former president of the Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation, Cheng Wen-tsan, was again charged with corruption and released on NT$12 million bail. Cheng is suspected of accepting bribes during his tenure as mayor of Taoyuan. Former MP Kuo Cheng-liang revealed that evidence against Cheng had already been collected in 2017, but the investigation was blocked by senior officials. Kuo called for a full investigation to identify those who obstructed justice. This was reported by the Taiwanese newspaper 自由時報. Former President Cheng was released with residency, travel and navigation restrictions.