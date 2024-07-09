Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Former university administrator convicted of using fake CV

July 9, 2024_ Chen Zhengguo, former director of student affairs at Tamkang University of Science and Technology, was sentenced to 12 years in prison...

Taiwan: Former university administrator convicted of using fake CV
09 luglio 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ Chen Zhengguo, former director of student affairs at Tamkang University of Science and Technology, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for using a fake resume to obtain an academic position. The court ruled that Chen provided false information on multiple occasions during the hiring process, considering it a serious crime. The ruling reflects the severity with which the Taiwanese justice system treats cases of academic fraud. Tamkang University of Science and Technology is an educational institution located in Taipei, Taiwan. This was reported by the news site 自由時報. Chen's conviction highlights the importance of integrity and transparency in the academic sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chen Zhengguo the court ruled director Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza