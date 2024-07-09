Taiwan: Former university administrator convicted of using fake CV

July 9, 2024_ Chen Zhengguo, former director of student affairs at Tamkang University of Science and Technology, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for using a fake resume to obtain an academic position. The court ruled that Chen provided false information on multiple occasions during the hiring process, considering it a serious crime. The ruling reflects the severity with which the Taiwanese justice system treats cases of academic fraud. Tamkang University of Science and Technology is an educational institution located in Taipei, Taiwan. This was reported by the news site 自由時報. Chen's conviction highlights the importance of integrity and transparency in the academic sector.