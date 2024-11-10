Taiwan: Former US National Security Advisor O'Brien Meets with Taiwanese Representative After Trump's Victory

November 9, 2024_ Robert O'Brien, former US national security adviser, met with Taiwan's representative to the United States, Yu Da-wei, in Salt Lake City, receiving a letter of congratulations on Donald Trump's victory. Unlike 2016, when then-Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen contacted Trump directly, this time Taiwan opted for a more formal approach. Although Trump has not yet communicated directly with the Taiwanese government, former officials in his administration suggest that there may be a phone call with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. O'Brien declined to comment on the meeting, while Taiwan's representative in Washington has remained silent on the matter, as reported by 自由時報. This meeting marks a change in the way Taiwan communicates with the United States, reflecting the current geopolitical dynamics.