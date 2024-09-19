Taiwan: Former Xinying Mayor Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison

September 19, 2024_ Former Xinying mayor Guo Li has been sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption, with the sentence now final. The court ruled that Guo abused his position to gain illicit benefits during his tenure. The sentencing marks an important step in the fight against corruption in Taiwan, highlighting the authorities' commitment to prosecuting such crimes. The sentence has been welcomed by many citizens, who see it as a sign of justice. The news was reported by 自由時報. Xinying City is located in Tainan County and is known for its local history and culture.