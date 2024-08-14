Taiwan: Four crew members of Da Jin Man 88 vessel released after more than a month in detention in China

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ Four crew members of the Da Jin Man 88 vessel, detained by China's maritime police on charges of illegal fishing, were released today after more than a month in detention. The ship's captain, however, remains in custody and faces further legal investigation. The crew members were returned to Penghu, Taiwan, after a complicated journey due to technical problems with the recovery vessel. The situation has been followed by local activists and officials, including Chen Shuangquan, president of the Taiwan Straits Cross-Site Exchange Association. The source of this news is 中國時報. Relations between Taiwan and China remain tense, with most communications handled by private intermediaries.

