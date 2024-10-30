Taiwan: French ship 'Prairial' crosses Taiwan Strait

Cerca nel sito
 
October 29, 2024_ The French ship 'Prairial' (F731) passed through the Taiwan Strait from south to north, shortly before Typhoon Kong-rey. This marks...

October 29, 2024_ The French ship 'Prairial' (F731) passed through the Taiwan Strait from south to north, shortly before Typhoon Kong-rey. This marks the third passage of a foreign military vessel through the Taiwan Strait in October, following the US and Canadian ships. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense closely monitored the situation during the ship's transit, confirming that everything was under control. France recently strengthened naval relations with the Philippines, where the ship had stopped before heading to Taiwan, 自由時報 reported. This passage highlights the international commitment to freedom of navigation in the region, in response to rising tensions with China.

