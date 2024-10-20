Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: G7 expresses concern over Chinese military drills around Taiwan
October 20, 2024_ G7 defense ministers issued a joint statement on October 19, expressing concern over China's military exercises near Taiwan. Taiwan, as a responsible member of the Indo-Pacific region, will continue to work with G7 countries to promote international prosperity and stability. Currently, Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7, is holding a ministerial conference in Naples to address global security issues, including tensions in Ukraine and China's military activities. The news is reported by udn.com. This meeting underscores the importance of international cooperation to ensure peace and security in the region.

