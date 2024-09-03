Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Giorgio Armani Changes Management in Taipei with New Local Partner

Taiwan: Giorgio Armani Changes Management in Taipei with New Local Partner
03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 3, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Giorgio Armani has recently changed management in Taipei, Taiwan, with the entry of local developer Shuangxiangyuan. The new boutique, which opened on August 28, 2024 at the Taipei Regent Hotel, marks the end of an 18-year era of representation by the Yulon Group. Shuangxiangyuan, known for its luxury real estate projects, has decided to invest in the fashion industry despite the brand's historical losses. The news was reported by udn.com, highlighting the growing interest in the high-end fashion market in Taiwan. This change represents an opportunity for the Italian brand to relaunch itself in a competitive and expanding market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
