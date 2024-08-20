Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Taiwan: Giorgio Armani Changes Management with New Local Partner
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Giorgio Armani has officially changed ownership in Taiwan, coming under the control of a new management team led by Shuangxiangyuan Development, known for its luxury real estate projects. After 18 years of representation by Yulon Group, the new team plans to open a flagship store in Taipei on August 28, with further plans for a store in Taichung in 2025. The new management has already established a dedicated company, Taiwan Osini Company, to manage the brand, with former Armani general manager Wen Xiaohong as a strategic advisor. The news, reported by udn.com, marks a major transition for the brand, which continues to be a symbol of Italian culture and fashion in Taiwan.

