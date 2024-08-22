Taiwan: GIORGIO ARMANI opens new store at Regal Plaza in Taipei

August 21, 2024_ Italian fashion brand GIORGIO ARMANI has opened a new store at Regal Plaza in Taipei, marking a major step in its expansion into Asia. The store design is characterized by understated and luxurious elegance, with separate areas for men's and women's clothing, as well as VIP spaces for bespoke services. In conjunction with the opening, Regal Plaza has launched a shopping promotion that offers exclusive benefits to customers, incentivizing shopping during the holiday season. The news was reported by bg3.co. This event highlights the influence of Italian fashion globally and the growing interest in luxury brands in Taiwan.