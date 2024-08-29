Taiwan: Giorgio Armani's new concept store opens in Taipei

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ On August 28, 2024, the new Giorgio Armani concept store, personally designed by the famous Italian designer, opened in Taipei. The store, which covers an area of almost 150 square meters, features an elegant design with areas dedicated to women's and men's collections, characterized by refined shades. During the opening, famous artists performed, including pianist Steven Lin, who played the famous "Moonlight Sonata" by Beethoven, making the event even more special. The news is reported by udn.com. This new store represents an important step for the Italian brand in Taiwan, where it is expected to attract customers who love Italian style and elegance.

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza