Taiwan: 'Goddess of Prevention' Could Become Taipei 101 President

August 24, 2024_ Taipei 101's board of directors election will take place on September 3, 2024, with the possibility of artist and public figure Jia Yongjie being named chairman. The news sparked heated debate online, racking up over ten thousand interactions in just a few hours. Jia Yongjie indirectly confirmed his candidacy by posting a photo on Facebook with a message of preparing for new challenges. Taipei 101 is one of Taiwan's most iconic skyscrapers, known for its innovative architecture and for being the tallest in the world until 2010, as reported by udn.com. The election represents a major shift in the governance of one of Taipei's most recognizable symbols.