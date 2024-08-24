Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: 'Goddess of Prevention' Could Become Taipei 101 President

August 24, 2024_ Taipei 101's board of directors election will take place on September 3, 2024, with the possibility of artist and public figure Jia...

Taiwan: 'Goddess of Prevention' Could Become Taipei 101 President
24 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ Taipei 101's board of directors election will take place on September 3, 2024, with the possibility of artist and public figure Jia Yongjie being named chairman. The news sparked heated debate online, racking up over ten thousand interactions in just a few hours. Jia Yongjie indirectly confirmed his candidacy by posting a photo on Facebook with a message of preparing for new challenges. Taipei 101 is one of Taiwan's most iconic skyscrapers, known for its innovative architecture and for being the tallest in the world until 2010, as reported by udn.com. The election represents a major shift in the governance of one of Taipei's most recognizable symbols.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Could Become major shift Taipei 101 Jia Yongjie
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza