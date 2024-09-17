Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Gold, Taiwan Dollar Demand Rises Ahead of Possible Fed Rate Cut

September 17, 2024_ With expectations of an imminent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, the Taiwanese dollar and gold prices continue to...

Taiwan: Gold, Taiwan Dollar Demand Rises Ahead of Possible Fed Rate Cut
17 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ With expectations of an imminent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, the Taiwanese dollar and gold prices continue to rise. Analysts point to an increase in demand for safe-haven assets, which is pushing up the values of these two assets. This trend reflects investors' concerns about economic stability and the search for financial security. The current situation highlights the importance of the Taiwanese market in the global economic context, as reported by 工商時報. Investors are closely monitoring the Fed's decisions, as they could further influence financial markets and Asian currencies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
oro gold the global economic context attività
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza