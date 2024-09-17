Taiwan: Gold, Taiwan Dollar Demand Rises Ahead of Possible Fed Rate Cut

September 17, 2024_ With expectations of an imminent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, the Taiwanese dollar and gold prices continue to rise. Analysts point to an increase in demand for safe-haven assets, which is pushing up the values of these two assets. This trend reflects investors' concerns about economic stability and the search for financial security. The current situation highlights the importance of the Taiwanese market in the global economic context, as reported by 工商時報. Investors are closely monitoring the Fed's decisions, as they could further influence financial markets and Asian currencies.